iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Purchased by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBIT. Vienna Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 131.6% during the third quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $656,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,507,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 238.4% during the third quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 77,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 54,671 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of IBIT opened at $59.62 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $61.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.69.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

