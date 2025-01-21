iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Hoese & Co LLP’s 6th Largest Position

Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,852 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 5.3% of Hoese & Co LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,363,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,783,000 after buying an additional 413,083 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,842,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,641,000 after purchasing an additional 108,051 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,495,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,778,000 after purchasing an additional 180,448 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,796,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,032,000 after purchasing an additional 644,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,304,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,189,000 after purchasing an additional 130,763 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $62.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.78. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $65.08.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

