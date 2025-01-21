iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,742.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,201 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,029 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,723,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,045 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15,751.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 828,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,945,000 after purchasing an additional 823,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,229,000 after purchasing an additional 689,382 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $117.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.39.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

