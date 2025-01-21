iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Boosted by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 703,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,531 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 5.9% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $68,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,845.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 320,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,037,000 after acquiring an additional 304,467 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,097,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,710,000 after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $96.92 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.85 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.92.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.