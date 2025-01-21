iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Up 6.5% in December

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,800 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 124,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.81. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $85.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.0051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.
About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
