iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Up 6.5% in December

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,800 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 124,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.81. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $85.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.0051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,883,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,540,000 after purchasing an additional 362,700 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,196,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,673,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 918,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,346,000 after buying an additional 44,711 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 802,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,527,000 after acquiring an additional 21,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 572,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

