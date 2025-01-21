iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Davies Financial Advisors Inc.

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 3.6% of Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,801,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 118.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,465,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,498,000 after purchasing an additional 981,362 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6,538.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 682,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,808,000 after buying an additional 672,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10,279.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 672,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,128,000 after buying an additional 666,330 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IAU opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $37.53 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.76.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.