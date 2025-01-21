iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) Shares Up 1.3% – Should You Buy?

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.69 and last traded at $25.68. 4,832 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.35.
iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.19.
iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.1002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This is a positive change from iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.
The iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets investment-grade corporate bond, while using swaps to hedge inflation risk.
