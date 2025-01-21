iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) Shares Up 1.3% – Should You Buy?

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.69 and last traded at $25.68. 4,832 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.19.

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.1002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This is a positive change from iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDI. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 80,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets investment-grade corporate bond, while using swaps to hedge inflation risk.

