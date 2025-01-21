iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Stake Lowered by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IMCV stock opened at $76.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $676.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $65.23 and a 1 year high of $81.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.56.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

