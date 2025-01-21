iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Raised by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 363.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,893 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 23,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 54,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 49,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.78 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $73.26 and a 12 month high of $84.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

