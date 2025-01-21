iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $42.09 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

