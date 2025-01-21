iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,808 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $18,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 752.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 84,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 362,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 20,681 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EMXC opened at $56.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.02 and a 200-day moving average of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a twelve month low of $53.02 and a twelve month high of $63.25.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.9999 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.