iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Exchange Bank’s 2nd Largest Position

Exchange Bank grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,930 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Exchange Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Exchange Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,855,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,716,000 after buying an additional 1,859,907 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,371,734,000 after acquiring an additional 723,492 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 373.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 885,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,225,000 after acquiring an additional 698,834 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,733,000 after acquiring an additional 585,598 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,453,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.48. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

