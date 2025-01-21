iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,734,000 after purchasing an additional 723,492 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,698,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,053,517,000 after purchasing an additional 286,468 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,733,000 after buying an additional 585,598 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,251,000 after purchasing an additional 66,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,855,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,716,000 after buying an additional 1,859,907 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $106.23 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.48.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

