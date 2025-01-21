iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 536.1% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 144.1% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $191.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.26. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $200.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

