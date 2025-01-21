iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Raised by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 130,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,748,000 after buying an additional 14,966 shares during the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,009,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,058,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $191.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $200.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.26.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

