iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Boosted by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,000 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,678,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,696,124,000 after acquiring an additional 191,742 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,729,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,486,498,000 after acquiring an additional 243,160 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,443 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,878,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,843,000 after purchasing an additional 41,923 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $225.46 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $188.21 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.51.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

