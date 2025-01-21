iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $225.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.51. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $188.21 and a 52-week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.