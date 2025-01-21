iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by Ade LLC

Ade LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.6% of Ade LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ade LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $151,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 54.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 64,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 33,866 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $133.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $111.92 and a 12-month high of $140.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

