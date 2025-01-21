iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Tudor Financial Inc.

Tudor Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,455.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVY stock opened at $134.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $112.42 and a one year high of $144.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

