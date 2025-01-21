iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Transform Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $21,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Davis Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock opened at $103.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $75.62 and a 12 month high of $105.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.78.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

