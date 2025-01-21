iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Position Reduced by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,767 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 43,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $161.29 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $123.78 and a 12 month high of $166.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.46.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

