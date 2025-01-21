J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at Raymond James

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $219.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, CEO Shelley Simpson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $1,100,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,976.08. The trade was a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,275. This represents a 10.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,277. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

