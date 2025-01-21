Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI) Shares Acquired by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,499 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned about 0.07% of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF worth $18,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSI. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $398,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 68.8% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $620,000.

NYSEARCA:JSI opened at $51.95 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.91 and a fifty-two week high of $53.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.3704 dividend. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

