JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,380,000 after buying an additional 3,536,406 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $51,202,000. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 748.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,971,000 after purchasing an additional 711,094 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,505,000. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,284,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The company has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.45.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.