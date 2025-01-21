JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Position Trimmed by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,823 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,929,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,698,000 after buying an additional 2,894,852 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 662.2% in the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 189,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 164,879 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 533,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,768,000 after acquiring an additional 145,693 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 883,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,967,000 after acquiring an additional 125,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 1,686.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 132,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 124,684 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of JPIE stock opened at $45.81 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.86.
About JPMorgan Income ETF
The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.
