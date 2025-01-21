Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH Price Reaches $3,404.67 on Major Exchanges (WRSETH)

Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH (WRSETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH has a market capitalization of $33.14 million and approximately $327,707.60 worth of Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH token can now be purchased for approximately $3,404.67 or 0.03280837 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103,279.99 or 0.99523432 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,834.06 or 0.99093721 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH

Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH’s genesis date was August 27th, 2024. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH’s total supply is 9,734 tokens. The official website for Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH is kelpdao.xyz/defi. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao.

Buying and Selling Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH (WRSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Optimism platform. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH has a current supply of 9,747.57977837. The last known price of Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH is 3,331.90621781 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $330,222.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/defi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.