Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 97.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,280 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,298,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,359,000 after purchasing an additional 348,995 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 489,456.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,650,000 after buying an additional 2,652,856 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,260,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,419,000 after buying an additional 321,166 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,092,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,123,000 after buying an additional 986,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,091,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,242,000 after buying an additional 68,814 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.82. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

