Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 180.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,888 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.21.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

