Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF comprises about 3.3% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $13,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILCG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,780,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $91.51 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.98 and a fifty-two week high of $93.81. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.42.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

