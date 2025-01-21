Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Takes $288,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,345,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,695,000 after buying an additional 2,234,519 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,258,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,683,000 after buying an additional 82,365 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,282,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,692,000 after buying an additional 574,475 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,264,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,180,000 after buying an additional 287,937 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,066,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,256,000 after acquiring an additional 23,876 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average of $27.66.



The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

