Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 24,774 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Ballast Inc. increased its position in Intel by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 42,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,595 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Intel Stock Up 9.3 %

INTC stock opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $50.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,708. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

