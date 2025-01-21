Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $417,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,417.53. This trade represents a 37.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.5 %

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $127.33 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.67 and a 52 week high of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.98.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 198.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $151.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.71.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

