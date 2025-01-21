Kinder Morgan (KMI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $4,130,730.04 billion for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $30.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average of $24.13. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $502,499.88. Following the sale, the president now owns 897,652 shares in the company, valued at $23,590,294.56. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $55,778.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,235.55. This represents a 10.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,000. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

