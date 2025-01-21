Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Trading Up 3% – What’s Next?

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.19 and last traded at $31.22. 4,392,455 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 12,538,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

The firm has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.20.

In related news, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,235.55. This trade represents a 10.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $502,499.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 897,652 shares in the company, valued at $23,590,294.56. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 143.6% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

