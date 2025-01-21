Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Short Interest Up 6.8% in December

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 425,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 398,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days.
Shares of KFS stock opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. Kingsway Financial Services has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $9.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
In other Kingsway Financial Services news, Director Joseph Stilwell sold 25,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $219,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 636,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,585,476.02. The trade was a 3.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,143 shares of company stock valued at $10,011. 54.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.
