Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Short Interest Up 6.8% in December

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 425,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 398,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Kingsway Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of KFS stock opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. Kingsway Financial Services has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $9.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kingsway Financial Services news, Director Joseph Stilwell sold 25,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $219,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 636,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,585,476.02. The trade was a 3.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,143 shares of company stock valued at $10,011. 54.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 288,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 25.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 2.6% during the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 128,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 21.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.