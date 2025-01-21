Klaytn Trading Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $847.23 million and approximately $350,117.75 worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Klaytn has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104,129.79 or 0.99457588 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103,660.88 or 0.99009716 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s launch date was June 24th, 2019. Klaytn’s total supply is 5,855,887,677 coins and its circulating supply is 3,803,678,792 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn. The Reddit community for Klaytn is https://reddit.com/r/klaytn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.foundation.

Buying and Selling Klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaia (KAIA) is the central token for a newly merged blockchain platform, bringing together the strengths of Klaytn and Finschia to facilitate Web3 expansion in Asia. The KAIA token powers network functions, incentivises participation, and supports governance across the Kaia ecosystem, with rebranding initiatives in place to maintain compatibility for existing users and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

