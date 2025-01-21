Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 17,011 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 82.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,011 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Client First Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Client First Investment Management LLC now owns 388,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,895,000 after purchasing an additional 53,310 shares in the last quarter. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA SSO opened at $95.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.87. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a one year low of $63.99 and a one year high of $100.12.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.