Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AEE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameren from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $598,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,906,507.65. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE stock opened at $94.31 on Tuesday. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $95.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.57.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

