Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 79,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 26,182 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.40.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MS stock opened at $137.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $221.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $83.09 and a fifty-two week high of $138.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.77.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $16.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.03 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.32%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.