Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $3.06 Million Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 132.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 242.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000.

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $90.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.42 and its 200-day moving average is $87.81. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $73.94 and a one year high of $95.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

