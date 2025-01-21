Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $7.15 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,751 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.0% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lummis Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.33 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $127.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day moving average is $50.31.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

