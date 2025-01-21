Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,489 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.0% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 354.2% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 674,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,068,000 after acquiring an additional 526,226 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,958.6% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 276,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,680,000 after purchasing an additional 263,435 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,060,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 463,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,006,000 after purchasing an additional 116,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,478,000.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $248.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.39 and a 200-day moving average of $237.67. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $203.33 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

