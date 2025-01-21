Kusama Price Tops $28.87 (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last week, Kusama has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for approximately $28.87 or 0.00027145 BTC on exchanges. Kusama has a market cap of $462.16 million and approximately $27.65 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Kusama

Kusama launched on July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 16,006,532 coins and its circulating supply is 16,006,549 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kusama is https://reddit.com/r/kusama and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kusama is guide.kusama.network/docs/community.

Kusama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama (KSM) is an experimental blockchain network designed to facilitate rapid innovation and testing of new blockchain projects before they are deployed on Polkadot. It uses a similar codebase and infrastructure as Polkadot, allowing developers to experiment with fewer constraints. The KSM token is essential for network operations, including staking, governance, and bonding for parachain creation. Founded by Gavin Wood, Kusama serves as a crucial testing ground for the broader Polkadot ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

