Lam Group Inc. Buys 1,050 Shares of Ulta-Short Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DUSB)

Lam Group Inc. increased its stake in Ulta-Short Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DUSB – Free Report) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Ulta-Short Fixed Income ETF were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DUSB. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta-Short Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $595,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Ulta-Short Fixed Income ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 284,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Symmetry Inc raised its holdings in Ulta-Short Fixed Income ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DUSB opened at $50.68 on Tuesday. Ulta-Short Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average of $50.73.

About Ulta-Short Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Ultrashort Fixed Income ETF (DUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment-grade securities. The fund targets a dollar weighted average portfolio maturity of less than one year DUSB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

