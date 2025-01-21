Lam Group Inc. Sells 26,170 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Lam Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,170 shares during the quarter. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQI. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,310,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,856,000 after buying an additional 54,463 shares during the period. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 51,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Breakwater Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 23,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.02. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $47.63.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $2.0404 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

