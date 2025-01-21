Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 962.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Lam Research by 948.1% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 78,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after buying an additional 71,060 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Lam Research by 887.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 4,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Lam Research by 1,129.8% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 482,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,825,000 after purchasing an additional 442,949 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 774.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $805,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Wolfe Research downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.77.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $80.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $68.87 and a 1 year high of $113.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 50.60%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

