Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Marc Charles Henderson Buys 18,500 Shares

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM – Get Free Report) Director Marc Charles Henderson acquired 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$11,285.00.

Marc Charles Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Marc Charles Henderson purchased 15,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$9,450.00.

On Thursday, November 14th, Marc Charles Henderson bought 30,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,600.00.

Laramide Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TSE LAM traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.60. 104,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,590. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$149.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.86. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.41 and a 52-week high of C$0.92.

Laramide Resources Company Profile

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

