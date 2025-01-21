Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.39 and traded as low as $16.09. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund shares last traded at $16.16, with a volume of 42,510 shares trading hands.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.83.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.1494 dividend. This is a boost from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $698,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 9.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the period.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

