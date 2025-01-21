Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.39 and traded as low as $16.09. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund shares last traded at $16.16, with a volume of 42,510 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.83.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.1494 dividend. This is a boost from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
