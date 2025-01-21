Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Has $468,000 Stock Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. reduced its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,020 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in InMode were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode by 210.7% in the 2nd quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,240 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $36,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,841 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter worth $4,104,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of InMode by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 866,619 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $15,807,000 after purchasing an additional 222,532 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of InMode by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,630 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 90,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in InMode by 12.9% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 720,750 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 82,100 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Trading Up 1.3 %

InMode stock opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average is $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on InMode from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on InMode in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on INMD

InMode Company Profile

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.