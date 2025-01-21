Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Has $5.68 Million Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies makes up about 3.0% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth $78,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth $78,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth $79,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $569.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.80 and a fifty-two week high of $638.56. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 103.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $599.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $584.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $543.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $615.00 target price (down previously from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $701.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tyler Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,752 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.75, for a total transaction of $4,144,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,314,672.50. This trade represents a 36.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.55, for a total value of $3,801,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,079.65. This represents a 46.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,252 shares of company stock valued at $26,096,928 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.